4 injured in blast near Manipur Raj Bhavan

Three 6 Assam Rifles troopers and one non-Manipuri sugarcane juice vendor were injured in a powerful blast near the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening, police sources said.
The injured men were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Lamphel. But the hospital sources refused to say anything about their condition.
Sources said that the blast took place at around 6.15 p.m. in front of the administrative office of the army in M-Sector, adjacent to the Raj Bhavan.
No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the blast. State and central forces launched a combing operation in the area soon after the blast but no arrests have been made so far.
Security in the state has been tightened with police, state and central paramilitary personnel deployed in all parts of Imphal city on account of agitations against the Central government's plan to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
