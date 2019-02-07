4 injured in blast near Manipur Raj Bhavan

Three 6 Rifles troopers and one non-Manipuri sugarcane juice vendor were injured in a powerful blast near the on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The injured men were rushed to the in Lamphel. But the hospital sources refused to say anything about their condition.

Sources said that the blast took place at around 6.15 p.m. in front of the administrative office of the in M-Sector, adjacent to the

No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the blast. State and central forces launched a combing operation in the area soon after the blast but no arrests have been made so far.

Security in the state has been tightened with police, state and central paramilitary personnel deployed in all parts of Imphal city on account of agitations against the Central government's plan to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

