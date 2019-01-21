JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Religion

Argentine defender Maidana joins Deportivo Toluca

Business Standard

111-year-old Karnataka seer dead

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka's 111-year-old revered seer, Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt at Tumakuru, is dead, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced on Monday.

"His holiness, Swamiji passed away at 11.44 a.m. at the Mutt during his treatment for lung infection," Kumaraswamy told the media in Tumakuru, about 70km from here.

The Swami had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years due to his advanced age.

--IANS

bha/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements