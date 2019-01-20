Temple customs must be adhered to: Mata Amritanandamayi

Opening up on the temple issue, (Amma) on Sunday said that temples are the pillars to preserve traditions and customs and they must be adhered to.

said this while addressing a mammoth gathering of Ayyappa Sangom here that was organised by the Karma Samithi, with the support of the Sangh Parivar outfits including the BJP.

"What has happened at is most unfortunate and whatever has happened there is because of lack of knowledge of customs and traditions of Sabarimala," she said.

"There are different rules that are adhered to when one swims in a swimming pool, while there are no rules while swimming in a lake," said

"Traditions and customs have to be adhered to as that's what keeps us going."

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple, including those from the hitherto banned age group of 10 to 50 years.

Attacking was Swami Chidananda Puri, of Advaithashramam who said wanted to bulldoze the traditions of the

"It is true that the apex court came out with its judgment but what a sensible leader would have called for a discussion on this. But he was adamant. He abused the tantri first and then the millions of Ayyappa devotees," said Puri.

Later, a pledge was read out which asked every devotee of Lord Ayyappa to stand together to protect the customs of the

