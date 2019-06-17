12 killed, 43 injured in Indonesia road accident

Twelve people died and 43 others were injured in a traffic accident on the island of on Monday, officials said.

A bus lost control and collided with two cars and a truck on a toll road early in the morning on its way from to the port city of Cirebon, West police told news.

Trunoyudo said the authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident. However, the police of municipality, where the accident occurred, told that a scuffle had broken out between a passenger and the

The injured were taken to a hospital in on the northern coast of and the was one of those killed in the accident, according to Trusnoyudo.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)