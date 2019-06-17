12 killed, 43 injured in Indonesia road accident

Twelve people died and 43 others were injured in a traffic accident on the island of Java on Monday, officials said.
A bus lost control and collided with two cars and a truck on a toll road early in the morning on its way from Jakarta to the port city of Cirebon, West Java police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko told Efe news.
Trunoyudo said the authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident. However, the police of Majalengka municipality, where the accident occurred, told local media that a scuffle had broken out between a passenger and the bus driver.
The injured were taken to a hospital in Cirebon on the northern coast of Java and the bus driver was one of those killed in the accident, according to Trusnoyudo.
