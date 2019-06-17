Man killed in brawl over 'golgappas' in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
20 vehicles of pvt firm set on fire in Dhanbad after villager injured in firing
Kirti Azad knows nothing about Dhanbad, he lived in Delhi: BJP candidate
Das criticises Cong for fielding 'borrowed player' Kirti Azad
Teenager dies after being gang raped in Jharkhand
Rahul Gandhi holds road show in Dhanbad
-
A man in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was killed in a brawl over serving of 'golgappas' at a wedding reception.
According to police, a reception was organised by Heeralala Das, a resident of Dumaratola village, for his son Avinash's marriage on Sunday night. Avinash had got married to one Sanjyoti on June 15.
Avinash's family had thrown the party on Sunday night and also invited family members of the bride.
Trouble began when the bride's uncle Phoolchand Das sought 'golgappas' - a spicy snack - from the food counter. But due to his stuttering the vendor asked him to speak clearly.
This led to a heated argument which then escalated into a brawl involving 40 to 50 youths from the groom's side who gathered and brutally thrashed the bride's family members and relatives.
A man named Dileep was badly injured in the fight. He was taken to Bokaro hospital but died on the way.
Police reached the village on Monday. The bride's family members and relatives blocked the highway on Monday morning to protest against the incident.
Avinash and his father have been detained by the police for interrogation.
--IANS
ns/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU