Man killed in brawl over 'golgappas' in Jharkhand

A man in Jharkhand's district was killed in a brawl over serving of 'golgappas' at a wedding reception.

According to police, a reception was organised by Heeralala Das, a resident of Dumaratola village, for his son Avinash's marriage on Sunday night. had got married to one Sanjyoti on June 15.

Avinash's family had thrown the party on Sunday night and also invited family members of the bride.

Trouble began when the bride's uncle sought 'golgappas' - a spicy snack - from the But due to his stuttering the vendor asked him to speak clearly.

This led to a heated argument which then escalated into a brawl involving 40 to 50 youths from the groom's side who gathered and brutally thrashed the bride's family members and relatives.

A man named Dileep was badly injured in the fight. He was taken to but died on the way.

Police reached the village on Monday. The bride's family members and relatives blocked the highway on Monday morning to protest against the incident.

and his father have been detained by the police for interrogation.

--IANS

ns/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)