Six killed in Uttarakhand road accident

Six people were killed on Monday after their car fell into a gorge here in Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident occurred in Tyuni area of district when an Alto car, heading towards Tyuni Bazar from Banpur, fell into the gorge killing all the occupants on the spot.

