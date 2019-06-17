Six killed in Uttarakhand road accident

-
ALSO READ
CM Rawat lays foundation stone for Doon-Mussoorie ropeway project
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, ex-CM Harish Rawat cast votes
Uttarakhand govt insensitive to families affected by hooch tragedy: Congress
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand CM Rawat pays tribute to slain CRPF jawan in Dehradun
-
Six people were killed on Monday after their car fell into a gorge here in Uttarakhand, police said.
The accident occurred in Tyuni area of Dehradun district when an Alto car, heading towards Tyuni Bazar from Banpur, fell into the gorge killing all the occupants on the spot.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed shock over the accident and asked the district authorities to provide compensation to the kin of the victims.
--IANS
str/pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU