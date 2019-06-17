JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Cops arrest woman who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape

Business Standard

Six killed in Uttarakhand road accident

IANS  |  Dehradun 

Six people were killed on Monday after their car fell into a gorge here in Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident occurred in Tyuni area of Dehradun district when an Alto car, heading towards Tyuni Bazar from Banpur, fell into the gorge killing all the occupants on the spot.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed shock over the accident and asked the district authorities to provide compensation to the kin of the victims.

--IANS

str/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU