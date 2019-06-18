12 missing as jeep plunges into river in Nepal

At least 12 people are missing after a passenger skidded off a mountain road and plunged into a river in Nepal's district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The veered off the road and plunged into the river in Kharpunath rural municipality at around 1 p.m., the said, reported

"We are yet to ascertain whether the missing persons have already breathed their last or (are) still alive," said an administration official, adding that rescue operations have been intensified.

--IANS

pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)