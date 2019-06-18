12 missing as jeep plunges into river in Nepal

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kathmandu 

At least 12 people are missing after a passenger jeep skidded off a mountain road and plunged into a river in Nepal's Humla district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The jeep veered off the road and plunged into the river in Kharpunath rural municipality at around 1 p.m., the district chief said, reported Xinhua news agency.

"We are yet to ascertain whether the missing persons have already breathed their last or (are) still alive," said an administration official, adding that rescue operations have been intensified.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 17:28 IST

