JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Centre compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officials for misconduct

Sonia takes oath in Lok Sabha amid BJP barbs

Business Standard

College students fall from bus roof in Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

A group of college students sitting on the roof of a city bus here in Tamil Nadu fell on to the road when the driver applied the brakes suddenly to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.

The video of the incident on Monday went viral on social media.

The students of Pachaiappa's College here climbed atop the bus plying on route number 47A to celebrate 'Bus Day'.

Police took some students into custody.

'Bus Day' is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the driver and the conductor who are regulars on a particular college route.

Over time, the celebrations have turned into a nuisance for the public with students forcing the driver to drive the vehicle very slowly, thereby blocking the traffic on busy roads.

The Madras High Court had come down heavily on the Bus Day celebrations several times. The police too had issued warnings against the celebrations.

--IANS

vj/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU