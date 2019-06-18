College students fall from bus roof in Chennai

-
A group of college students sitting on the roof of a city bus here in Tamil Nadu fell on to the road when the driver applied the brakes suddenly to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.
The video of the incident on Monday went viral on social media.
The students of Pachaiappa's College here climbed atop the bus plying on route number 47A to celebrate 'Bus Day'.
Police took some students into custody.
'Bus Day' is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the driver and the conductor who are regulars on a particular college route.
Over time, the celebrations have turned into a nuisance for the public with students forcing the driver to drive the vehicle very slowly, thereby blocking the traffic on busy roads.
The Madras High Court had come down heavily on the Bus Day celebrations several times. The police too had issued warnings against the celebrations.
