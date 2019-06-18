Brutal murder enrages mob to attack UP police post

Enraged over brutal murder and dismembering of the body of an elderly man here in district a mob has vandalised a police check-post and pelted stones forcing policemen to flee.

The size of the approaching mob towards late on Monday was so huge that the policemen there abandoned their posts.

According to reports, the body of the elderly man was found in the field in Govardhan area. The eyes of the deceased had been gouged out by the assailants.

The deceased has been identified as Hukum Singh, 68, a resident of Kunjera. Police sources said that the deceased had been hit with a sharp-edged weapon and head, and legs had been severed from the body.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Later additional forces were rushed to the station and the Radhakund area.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and the guilty persons who had attacked the cops and the police outpost would be punished.

--IANS

amita/in

