13 killed in Uttarakhand as vehicle falls into gorge

Thirteen persons were killed and two critically injured when rubble from a landslide hit a tempo-traveller on the highway in on Monday, police said.

There were 15 locals in all in the vehicle, police said, adding they were returning after offering prayers at the temple.

Most of the victims are from one family, an said. The bodies of the 13 victims have been taken out of the gorge.

"The vehicle when hit by the falling rubble of the landslide tumbled down into a deep gorge. Two girls, however, survived with serious injuries as they managed to cling on to a rock," he said.

Locals, including the of Sanglai, rushed to the and tried to rescue the passengers. Police personnel from the station and (SDRF) teams also reached the site.

The district administration roped in personnel from (ITBP) in the rescue operation, officials said.

Chief Minister has condoled the death of 13 persons and has directed district officials to ensure treatment of the two survivors.

--IANS

md/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)