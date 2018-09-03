Kashmir editors demand to know charges against arrested scribe

The (KEG) on Monday asked the and Kashmir Police to make public the charges against an arrested Srinagar-based journalist,

Sultan was formally arrested after six days in detention.

"There are disturbing reports about reporters being asked to disclose (their) sources," the Guild said.

"The law enforcing agencies must understand the reality that every journalist's laptop will have 'incriminating' material because data collection is the fundamental activity of reporters.

"KEG reiterates that a cannot be forced to reveal his sources and it is considered illegal across democracies of the world," a statement from the editors' body said after a meeting here.

