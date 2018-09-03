JUST IN
Business Standard

Kashmir editors demand to know charges against arrested scribe

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police to make public the charges against an arrested Srinagar-based journalist, Aasif Sultan.

Sultan was formally arrested after six days in detention.

"There are disturbing reports about reporters being asked to disclose (their) sources," the Guild said.

"The law enforcing agencies must understand the reality that every journalist's laptop will have 'incriminating' material because data collection is the fundamental activity of reporters.

"KEG reiterates that a reporter cannot be forced to reveal his sources and it is considered illegal across democracies of the world," a statement from the editors' body said after a meeting here.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 18:50 IST

