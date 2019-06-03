14 children among 40 rescued from tall merry-go-round in Ahmedabad

In a daring operation, the here around Sunday midnight rescued as many as 40 people stuck in a tall at a fun fare.

Minutes after getting a call, the staff of the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the west end of the Sabarmati Riverfront and brought down the people stuck in the tall ride.

The used a 55-metre-tall snorkel. Those rescued included 14 children and eight women.

officials said they got a call from a person stuck in mid-air in the uppermost cubicle of the ride. The developed a technical snag when it was at its full pace.

