14 killed in Vietnam floods

floods and landslides caused by downpours in since late last week have killed at least 14 people, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, four persons are missing following the floods, the country's said, reported.

As of Tuesday morning, floods and landslides claimed nine lives and left three people missing in central province.

The floods killed one person each in the five northern provinces of Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Son La, and Lai Chau, and left one person missing in

Besides, 375 houses were damaged and 661 cattle killed, said the committee.

Natural disasters, mostly typhoons, floods and landslides, killed or left missing 153 people and injured 119 others, and caused property losses of over 7,000 billion Vietnamese dong ($304.3 million) in the first eight months of this year, according to Vietnam's and Rural Development.

