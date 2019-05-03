15 dead, over 15,000 infected by dengue in Sri Lanka

Fifteen people have died and over 15,000 infected by dengue across in the first four months of this year, the said here on Friday.

Till April 30, a total of 15,407 dengue cases were reported with the highest number of cases reported from the district with 3,405 cases, followed by Gampaha in the outskirts of with 2,007 cases and Jaffna in the north with 1,783 cases, reported.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school. Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal," epidemiologists said.

In 2018, more than 50 people died and over 48,000 affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, with the launching several programmes to eradicate dengue's breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

--IANS

soni/

