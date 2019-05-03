Reddit posts reveal opioid addiction treatment risks

Using advanced (ML) techniques on nearly 1.5 million Reddit posts, researchers, including one of Indian origin, have identifed risks associated with self-treatment for

These clinically untested, self-directed treatments are often created and promoted through like Reddit, where their use is encouraged without professional medical consultation, said the team from

"Along with identifying what potentially are the most commonly used alternative treatments, we documented a number of important trends and gained valuable insights into how people use alternative treatments," said Stevie Chancellor, at and of the study.

According to the study, the top three most commonly used alternative treatments are Kratom -- an unregulated herbal stimulant, Imodium -- a common anti-diarrheal medication and Xanax -- a psychiatric medication used to treat anxiety and

The treatments offer potentially substantial side effects and high chance of abuse for those struggling with recovery.

One of the key trends documented among the alternative treatment users is the growing use of "stacks" or "kits."

These combine several substances - prescription drugs, illicit drugs, over the counter (OTC) medications, vitamins/minerals or other substances - to combat withdrawal and facilitate recovery.

"We found that Imodium, commonly used to relieve and diarrhea, is often referred to as 'lope', which is short for the active ingredient Loperamide. We also confirm that it is prone to misuse and dependence," said

"Because there is little empirical research into alternative treatments for use disorder, professionals overseeing detoxification and behavioral interventions are at a disadvantage," said Munmun DeChoudhury, at and of the study.

"Broadly speaking, we're interested in reducing the harm that can be caused by alternative treatments," DeChoudhury added.

--IANS

na/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)