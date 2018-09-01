18 injured as plane skids off Sochi runway

At least 18 persons were injured as a plane skidded off the runway and caught fire during landing in resort city of early on Saturday, a Ministry statement said.

The incident occurred at 2.59 a.m., when a 737 plane of Russia's en route from to with 164 passengers and six crew members on board skidded off the runway, and ended up on the of a river, the statement said.

The plane's landing gear and one of its wings were damaged, while the left engine caught fire. All passengers were safely evacuated. The fire has been put out, quoted the statement as saying.

The injured, included three children.

Russia's aviation authorities and have launched a probe.

