1st batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims flagged off

-
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar flags off first batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Jaishankar announces commencement of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Fresh applicants, senior citizens get preference in computerised draw of lots
French FM congratulates Jaishankar for taking over as MEA
S Jaishankar meets top officials of MEA
-
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Thanking China for extending support in organising the pilgrimage, the Minister told the pilgrims: "It is an important step towards promoting people to people exchanges, strenghthening friendship and understanding between two countries."
He shared his personal experience when he visited Kailash Mansarovar in 2012 when he was the Amabassdor to China.
Kailash Mansarovar is a 21,778 feet high peak in the Kailash mountain range in Tibet. Hindus regard it as the abode of Lord Shiva.
The Minister said that interest in the pilgrimage had increased significantly over the years.
The first batch will visit Kailash Mansarovar through Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and this involves some trekking.
--IANS
ps/ak/mr/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU