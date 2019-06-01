French FM congratulates Jaishankar for taking over as MEA

French Foreign Friday congratulated S for taking over as the External Affairs and said he was looking forward to deepening of bilateral ties.

"Congratulations to my new colleague @DrSjaishankar! I'm delighted to meet him again soon to prepare together the @ summit," he tweeted.

"I'm looking forward to deepening the bilateral relation between and for a renewed multilateralism, a safer and more sustainable world," he said.

Retired foreign secretary, was on Friday back in the External Affairs ministry but this time as minister, a surprise move aimed at adding further strategic heft to India's foreign policy.

