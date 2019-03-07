2.5 lakh children in Uttarakhand to get milk twice a week

Nearly 2.5 lakh children in 20,000 centres in Uttarakhand will get 100 millilitres of twice every week under a new scheme launched on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Anchal Amrit Yojana at a function here, said: "If children are healthy, then our country will also be secure and prosperous."

Calling for increasing production, he said this can be done through the cooperative sector.

Rawat said the government is spending Rs 24 crore to increase production and 8,000 cows have been acquired in this regard.

--IANS

