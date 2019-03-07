Rajnath, Gadkari lay foundation stones, inaugurate projects in UP

Union Ministers and on Thursday laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth crores of rupees in

The projects that were inaugurated include renovation work for railway stations, outer ring roads, the Kukrail canal bridge and a six-lane road.

The Ministers, in the presence of Yogi Adityanath, also laid the foundation stones for projects including a 63 km-long greenfield expressway between and and a Rs 298 crore unit at the under the "Namami Gange" mission.

The state's was also working on road projects worth Rs 22,000 crore.

In his address, said while he has been coming to in the past too, the city is now showing more development and vibrancy.

"Whatever works ji had given or asked for have been sanctioned and done," he said.

--IANS

md/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)