Rajnath, Gadkari lay foundation stones, inaugurate projects in UP

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth crores of rupees in Uttar Pradesh.
The projects that were inaugurated include renovation work for railway stations, outer ring roads, the Kukrail canal bridge and a six-lane road.
The Ministers, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also laid the foundation stones for projects including a 63 km-long greenfield expressway between Kanpur and Lucknow and a Rs 298 crore pollution control unit at the Gomti river under the "Namami Gange" mission.
The state's Public Works Department was also working on road projects worth Rs 22,000 crore.
In his address, Gadkari said while he has been coming to Lucknow in the past too, the city is now showing more development and vibrancy.
"Whatever works Rajnath Singh ji had given or asked for have been sanctioned and done," he said.
