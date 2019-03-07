Union Cabinet approves 3 Delhi Metro corridors

The on Thursday gave an "in-principle" approval to three of the six new corridors under Phase-IV of the network.

The government approved the Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram (28.92 km) and Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km) sections. This will add to the existing 350 km-long network.

The lines will have 17 underground and 29 elevated stations with 25 stations between Janakpuri and R.K. Ashram, 15 between Aerocity and Tughlakabad and six between Maujpur and Mukundpur.

The other three lines which are yet to receive the Cabinet's nod are Rithala-Bawana, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

The total outlay for the project will be Rs 24,948.65 crore in a 50:50 sharing pattern with the government.

In December, the gave in-principle approval to all the six corridors of Phase-IV and allocated Rs 500 crore.

