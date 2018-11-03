2 killed in Florida yoga studio shooting

Two people were killed and four others critically injured in a shooting at a studio in the US state of Florida, police said.

According to the of Police, Michael DeLeo, one of the victim was the shooter, who allegedly fatally shot himself after carrying out the attack, which took place at 5.30 p.m. on Friday in Tallahassee, reports news.

DeLeo told the media said that one of the five wounded died later in a hospital.

"At this time, all indications are this is the act of a single person. There is no immediate threat to our community," DeLeo said.

The police said the shooter's motive was unknown.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)