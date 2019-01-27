2 pilgrims killed in J&K accident

Two pilgrims were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.
The accident took place on the Jammu-Pathankot highway when the vehicle carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi hit a divider and turned turtle.
"The two victims died on the spot. Of the 24 injured, 18 were sent to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu city. Some are said to be critical," the police added.
All the pilgrims belonged to Gujarat.
