2 pilgrims killed in J&K accident

Two pilgrims were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday in an accident in and Kashmir's district, police said.

The accident took place on the when the vehicle carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi hit a divider and turned turtle.

"The two victims died on the spot. Of the 24 injured, 18 were sent to the in city. Some are said to be critical," the police added.

All the pilgrims belonged to

