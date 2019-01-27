Banksy mural stolen from Paris theatre

A mural painted by the British anonymous on a fire door at the theatre in Paris, has been stolen, the media reported.

"It's a deep sadness that moves us today," the theatre said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Banksy's work, a symbol of remembrance and belonging to everyone -- locals, Parisians, citizens of the world -- was taken from us."

The painting showed a sad figure wearing a veil in black and white, her head slightly bowed as she gazed downward, reports

The mural carries added significance, being painted on the door of the Bataclan, where 90 people were killed in a November 2015 terrorist attack.

The mural appeared last June, along with a handful of other works purportedly by the that sprang up across Paris, many of which dealt with Europe's migrant crisis.

