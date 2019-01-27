5 killed in US shooting

At least five people were killed in in two shooting incidents in the US state of Louisiana, police said, adding a was underway to nab the suspect.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of in and three more people in Livingston, reported.

"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while," said Parish on Saturday.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre told the media.

Before killing his parents, murdered Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and 17-year-old on Saturday morning.

According to Webre, the suspect's parents were alive when deputies arrived at their home later on Saturday and identified their son as the gunman in the Livingston killings.

"We don't know what kind of resources he has or how far he can run. But we don't think he has great means and a lot of resources," quoted the as saying.

Investigators were trying to determine the motive behind the shootings. Webre said detectives have not been able to talk anyone who knows the suspect well.

