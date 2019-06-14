2 RJD leaders shot, seriously injured

Two leaders were shot at and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen on Friday in Bihar's district, police said.

Surendra Rai and Umashankar Rai were attacked by motorcycle borne criminals who indiscriminately fired at them, of Police Mukul Ranjan said.

Ranjan said two bullets hit Surendra rai and four hit Umashankar Rai. They were under treatment.

According to the police, it prima facie appeared to be a case of political rivalry in a post Lok Sabha poll scenario.

--IANS

ik/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)