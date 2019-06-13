An-32 crash: No survivors, bodies to be taken to Jorhat: IAF (3rd Lead)

The (IAF) on Thursday said all the 13 occupants of the that crashed in on June 3 were dead and no effort was being spared in ensuring expeditious transfer of their mortal remains to their parent base at Assam's Jorhat.

A has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

The personnel who lost their lives in the tragic crash were identified as Wing G.M. Charles, H. Vinod, M.K. Garg, S. Mohanty, A. Tanwar, Flight Lieutenant R. Thapa, K.K. Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sharin, Leading Aircraftman S.K. Singh, Leading Aircraftman Pankaj, NC(E) Putali and NC(E)

On Tuesday the wreckage of the was spotted 16 kms north of Lipo in Arunachal's district at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by an IAF helicopter.

According to the statement, two km from the crash site, an area was designated and a camp was established for helicopters to land with the recovery parties.

On Wednesday, a team of nine IAF personnel (including mountaineers), four Special Forces personnel and two local mountaineers were dropped at the campsite.

The bodies of the crash victims were found to be dismembered, official told IANS

Seven bodies have been recovered so far, he added.

IAF spokesperson, Wing said a has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

"It is not known if the black box and the cockpit voice recorder of the were recovered from crash site," he said.

"IAF pays tribute to the brave air warriors who lost their life in the line of duty. IAF is making all efforts to recover the mortal remains. No effort is being spared in ensuring expeditious transfer of the mortal remains of the air-warriors to their parent base at Jorhat air base," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Governor, (retd.) and has conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

The took off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal's district bordering China, but lost contact with the ground agencies within 35 minutes.

After the disappearance of the aircraft, the IAF commenced extensive under the direct supervision of the at Shillong.

The and planes and helicopters of the IAF and ALH helicopters of the were launched immediately to locate the missing aircraft. Indian Navy aircraft joined the on June 4.

Resources from various agencies, including the ISRO, were brought into the operation to enhance its effectiveness. CARTOSAT and RISAT satellites of the Indian space agency also took images of the area, which assisted the in locating the aircraft.

Extensive support towards the rescue operation was also provided by the and police and the local population. On June 8, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the location of the missing aircraft.

--IANS

rbe-rrk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)