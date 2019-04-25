22 crorepatis in fray in April 29 Bengal elections

Out of 68 candidates across parties contesting from the eight seats in the fourth phase of the elections, 22 have assets worth over Rs 1 crore and 14 have declared criminal cases against them, said a study on Thursday.

Among the candidates in the fray for the fourth-phase polls in the state, Trinamool Congress' Mamtaz Sanghamita from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency has topped the crorepati list declaring over Rs 13-crore assets, followed by the party's nominee and yesteryear's (Sreemati Dev Varma) with assets worth over Rs 10 crore.

The Congress' Baharampur candidate and party's state committee former has declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore, according to the study released here.

Apart from Sanghamita and Sen, there are four Trinamool candidates -- Satabdi Roy for Birbhum and Apurba Sarkar for Baharampur, who declared assets worth over Rs 4 crore each, while Mahua Moitra for Krishnanagar and for Bardhaman East having properties worth over Rs 2 crore each.

Except Chowdhury, there are four candidates -- Ranajit Mukherjee for Bardhaman-Durgapur, for Birbhum, Biswarup Mondal for and for Krishnanagar constituency -- declaring assets worth Rs 1 crore each.

Of the eight candidates, six are crorepatis.

Babul Supriya, who is seeking re-election from Asansol, has declared over Rs 5 crore assets, while party's Bardhaman-Durgapur nominee and has shown assets worth over Rs 2 crore.

BJP's Krishnanagar candidate Kalyan Chaubey, a former Indian goalkeeper, has declared assets worth more than Rs 2 crore, while party's Bardhaman East's nominee Paresh and Jaggannath Sarkar contesting from Ranaghat seat have shown assets worth over Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Two candidates have declared over Rs 1 crore assets.

Average assets per candidate contesting from the eight constituencies in the fourth phase is Rs 1.29 crore based on their self-sworn affidavits, according to an analysis done by Election Watch and

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for the eight Trinamool nominees is over Rs 4 crore, while the BJP and Congress candidates have average assets worth over Rs 2 crore.

One Independent candidate, Samir Biswas, contesting elections in the fourth phase polls in the eastern state has not declared his PAN details while only 41 candidates have given their ITR (income tax return) details, the report said.

The eight constituencies will go to the hustings in the fourth phase of polls on April 29.

"Out of 68 candidates analysed, 14 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against them," the study said.

According to it, 24 candidates, out of 68, have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 44 candidates have shown having education qualification of graduation or above.

