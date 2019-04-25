Telangana opposition seeks probe in Intermediate fiasco

Opposition parties in on Thursday urged to order a probe by a of the into alleged irregularities in declaration of the Intermediate exam results.

A delegation of leaders of opposition parties called on the and submitted a memorandum. It also urged him to dismiss Minister for the goof-ups by the Board of Intermediate (TBIE).

Claiming that 20 students had committed suicide due to the bungling by TBIE, it sough direction to the government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation each to the families of these students.

told reporters that they also demanded suspension of TBIE and other officials responsible for the goof-ups.

The delegation which also included leaders of and (TJS) also wanted the government to order free re-verification of answer papers of all students.

--IANS

ms/mr

