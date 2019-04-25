Telangana opposition seeks probe in Intermediate fiasco

-
Opposition parties in Telangana on Thursday urged Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to order a probe by a judge of the High Court into alleged irregularities in declaration of the Intermediate exam results.
A delegation of leaders of opposition parties called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum. It also urged him to dismiss Education Minister Jagdish Reddy for the goof-ups by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE).
Claiming that 20 students had committed suicide due to the bungling by TBIE, it sough direction to the government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation each to the families of these students.
State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters that they also demanded suspension of TBIE Secretary and other officials responsible for the goof-ups.
The delegation which also included leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) also wanted the government to order free re-verification of answer papers of all students.
--IANS
ms/mr
