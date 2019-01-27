27 killed, 77 injured as twin explosions hit Philippines church during Mass

At least 27 people were killed and 77 injured on Sunday in twin explosions during Mass at a church in Philippines' province, police said.

A told the media that the blasts hit the at 8.15 am, reports Xinhua news agency.

(PNP) said the explosions were caused by improvised (IEDs).

He said onewent off inside the church while athe second one near its entrance.

"It went off one minute apart," Albayalde said.

"We strongly condemn this atrocious act of taking the human lives for whatever purpose the perpetrators may have. The (PNP) together with other government security forces will make sure those who are behind this will be soon identified and put behind bars," he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that comes after the holding of a referendum on the creation of a Muslim autonomous region in the south of the country, called Bangsamoro, and conceived as a to decades of separatist conflict provoked by Islamist radicals.

The province of - whose capital is Jolo - voted against integrating into Bangsamoro, but since it is part of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with four other provinces its votes are counted in a block and will belong to this new entity.

In Sulu, several radical groups linked to the Islamic State, such as or the Maute group, have been responsible for bloody attacks in the past.