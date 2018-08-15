TVS Motor launches new scooter, three-wheeler for Philippines market

-
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched two new products for the Philippines market – TVS Dazz and three-wheeler TVS King.
Developed to meet Euro 3 standards, TVS Dazz is a 110cc scooter while TVS King is a 200cc three-wheeler.
K N Radhakrishnan, President & CEO of TVS Motor Company, said that the company has been present in the country since 2016 and the market has responded positively to its diverse offerings, ranging across Underbones, Backbone Solo and Business Backbone.
The launch of TVS King and TVS Dazz has opened two new segments for the company.