29 killed in bus accident on Portuguese island

At least 29 people have died after a bus carrying German tourists plunged off a road and overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira.
Another 27 were injured in the accident near the town of Canico.
The accident happened on Wednesday evening when the driver lost control of the bus at a junction and went off the road, the BBC reported on Thursday citing Portuguese news agency Lusa.
The overturned vehicle came to rest near houses.
"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Mayor Filipe Sousa told broadcaster SIC TV.
He said all the tourists on the bus were German but some local people could also be among the casualties. Eleven of the fatalities were men and 17 women, Sousa added.
The bus was reported to be carrying 55 passengers, as well as the driver and a tour guide.
Another woman later died of her injuries in hospital.
The scene of the crash has been sealed off and the injured transferred to a hospital in the island's capital, Funchal, Lusa said. An investigation into the crash has been launched.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is flying to the island to visit the scene.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa has sent a message of condolence to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
