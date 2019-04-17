Three Rohingyas arrested in Hyderabad

police on Wednesday arrested three refugees for impersonating as Indians to secure and other identity cards.

The refugees, known as Rohingyas, also obtained voter card, and applied for Indian passport. Police said they were availing benefits under welfare schemes meant for Indian citizens.

They were identified as Mohd Ibrahim, 25, Noor ul Ameen, 34, and Shaik Azhar, 28. They were possessing cards issued by (UNHCR) and were staying in different places of the old city.

was arrested and jailed in 2012 for illegal stay in and for procuring Indian identity proofs. He changed his name as and obtained fresh Indian identity cards.

All the three Rohingyas are from Buthidaung area of Rakhine state of They entered via and reached

While Ibrahim reached in 2015, the other two were living here for 11 years.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)