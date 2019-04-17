Three Rohingyas arrested in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand government website leaked workers' Aadhaar details: Report
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking linkage of Aadhaar card with voter IDs
Move EC on linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar, SC tells petitioner
If Aadhaar can trace missing kids, why not identify dead bodies: plea in HC
SC refuses to entertain plea to use Aadhaar to trace identity of unidentified dead
-
Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested three Myanmar refugees for impersonating as Indians to secure Aadhaar and other identity cards.
The refugees, known as Rohingyas, also obtained voter card, ration card and applied for Indian passport. Police said they were availing benefits under welfare schemes meant for Indian citizens.
They were identified as Mohd Ibrahim, 25, Noor ul Ameen, 34, and Shaik Azhar, 28. They were possessing cards issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and were staying in different places of the old city.
Mohd Azhar was arrested and jailed in 2012 for illegal stay in India and for procuring Indian identity proofs. He changed his name as Shaik Azhar and obtained fresh Indian identity cards.
All the three Rohingyas are from Buthidaung area of Rakhine state of Myanmar. They entered India via Bangladesh and reached Hyderabad.
While Ibrahim reached Hyderabad in 2015, the other two were living here for 11 years.
--IANS
ms/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU