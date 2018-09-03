3 found dead as missing chopper found crashed in Siberia

The debris of a missing helicopter was found along with the bodies of all three people on-board in a forest in Siberia, Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.
Rescuers have reached the site of the crash and found the debris of the Mi-8 as well as three bodies, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.
The helicopter had taken off from Russia on Sunday morning to conduct an aerial survey. Communications with the crew were lost three hours later.
