3 found dead as missing chopper found crashed in Siberia

The debris of a missing helicopter was found along with the bodies of all three people on-board in a forest in Siberia, said on Monday.

Rescuers have reached the site of the crash and found the debris of the Mi-8 as well as three bodies, quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

The helicopter had taken off from on Sunday morning to conduct an aerial survey. Communications with the crew were lost three hours later.

--IANS

