300 priests participate in KCR's Chandi Yagam

The five-day ' Yagam' of began on Monday with nearly 300 priests participating in the first day's rituals amidst Vedic recitations.

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President's family members, party MPs, state legislators and leaders participated in the 'Yagam' being conducted at his farmhouse at Yerravalli village in district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, 'Sahasra Yagam' is being performed for the overall benefit of the people, successful continuation of welfare and development initiatives, abundant rains and bountiful of produce. "Further they prayed for the country and for a better administration," said an official statement.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, along with his wife Shobha, participated in the rituals, conducted under the directions of Sri Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, seer of Sharada Peetham of Visakhapatnam.

Sringeri Peetham seer Tangirala Sitarama Sastry from Karnataka, Madugula Manikya Somayajulu, Rig Veda pandit Narendra Kapre and other prominent seers led the 'Yagam'.

"Nearly 300 rutviks performed durga saptsati parayanam and made special vehicle with thousand 'modaks' before the commencement of the ritual. Later rituals were performed before the cows and prayers were offered to the gurus," said the CMO.

"Four yagnam were conducted for about 3 hours by along with his wife. As part of the rituals those couples who have celebrated golden jubilee in their marital life offered prayers. Kanyakumari pooja was also performed."

Swami Goud, Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Mahmood Ali, and several other prominent persons took part in the Yagam.

The five-day 'Yagam' will conclude on Friday afternoon after apoornaahuti'.

KCR, who led the TRS to a second consecutive term in power in December, was performing the 'Yagam' ahead of the proposed cabinet expansion.

It also assumed significance in view of the initiative taken by KCR to form a front of regional parties as an alternative to both the and the

Known for organising various religious rituals, he had conducted a yagam before the Assembly elections also.

In 2015, a year after the formation of and taking over as the first of the new state, he had organised 'Ayutha Maha Yagam'.

--IANS

ms/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)