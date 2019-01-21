Operations for rescue of trapped miners in Meghalaya not abandoned, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the that it has not abandoned the operations for the rescue of 12 miners trapped in an illegal coal mine flooded with water in saying that it was still hoping for a "miracle" to happen.

Since December 13, 2018, 15 miners have been trapped inside a 370 feet flooded coal mine in Meghalaya's district.

"We have not abandoned the rescue operation", told the bench of Justice and Justice after asserted that the administration was "abandoning" the operations.

"They are abandoning the whole process," Grover appearing for PIL petitioner told the bench.

Mehta objected to Grover telling the court that the administration can't have a "lackadaisical" approach to carrying out the rescue operations.

In its status report of the rescue operations since January 7, the of the government said that in January the detected one body at a depth of 210 feet.

The identity of this could not be ascertained as he was lying prostrate with his head downward and the flesh on his skull had already started to decompose.

The court was told that in the opinion of the Navy, if the body of the is pulled further, there would be disintegration of different parts, rendering the same virtually impossible to retrieve.

The has already "suspended" its operation to retrieve the body of the

The court directed further hearing next week as both the Centre and the government said that rescue operations would continue.

The had in the last hearing on January 11 asked what action has been taken against the owner of the illegal coal mine.

"What you have done against the person who was indulging in illegal What about the officials who were conniving in the illegal mining," the court had asked both the Centre and the

