EC rejects claims of EVMs rigging in 2014, says its examining legal action

The on Monday firmly rejected claims by a US-based self-claimed cyber expert that the 2014 elections were rigged, saying it was examining legal action over the "motivated slugfest".

Soon after Shuja claimed that the 2014 elections were rigged, the in statement said, "It has come to the notice of that an event claiming to demonstrate used by EC can be tampered with, has been organised in "

"Whereas, ECI has been wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest, ECI firmly stands by the empirical facts about foolproof nature of ECI deployed in elections in India," it said.

The Commission said that it needs to be reiterated that these are manufactured in (BEL) and Limited (ECIL) under very strict supervisory and security conditions.

"And there are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures meticulously observed at all stages under the supervision of a Committee of eminent technical experts constituted way back in 2010," it said.

"It is being separately examined as to what legal action can and should be taken in the matter," the Commission added.

--IANS

aks/prs

