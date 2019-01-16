33,000 lamps lit at Kumbh daily for construction of grand Ram temple

-
ALSO READ
Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC
Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit: SC rejects plea seeking early hearing
Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC
Had no indication Ayodhya case to be heard by 5-judge bench, say advocates
Ayodhya case hearing witnesses spat between lawyers in SC
-
A group of seers are lighting 33,000 diyas everyday at the ongoing Kumbh Mela for the early construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.
They said they would light 11 lakh diyas this month, praying for the early construction of the temple. They believe that the construction will start soon after the Kumbh Mela that ends on March 4.
Additionally, a slew of hoardings welcoming devotees to the Kumbh Mela here also call for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.
The next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the Supreme Court is on January 29.
--IANS
ss/in/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU