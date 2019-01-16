JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Immigration-Law-Rights

Delhi HC defers AJL plea to Jan 28

Kumbh Mela: Crowd settles on Day 2, enthusiasm remains high

Business Standard

33,000 lamps lit at Kumbh daily for construction of grand Ram temple

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

A group of seers are lighting 33,000 diyas everyday at the ongoing Kumbh Mela for the early construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

They said they would light 11 lakh diyas this month, praying for the early construction of the temple. They believe that the construction will start soon after the Kumbh Mela that ends on March 4.

Additionally, a slew of hoardings welcoming devotees to the Kumbh Mela here also call for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in the Supreme Court is on January 29.

--IANS

ss/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 15:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements