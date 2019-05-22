33rd Usha JTP's first camp concludes

The first camp of the Usha Junior Training Programme (JTP) for 2019 concluded on Wednesday at the Club with Anas, Riya Chaudhary, Aarit Malhotra, Yashviraaj Mahajan, Hridaan Wahal, Swastic Goel and Abheiu Gandotra taking away the maximum number of prizes across various categories.

A total of 50 talented youngsters in the first camp were trained under the guidance of coach

The 33rd edition of the programme is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 13, May 23, June 2, and June 12, slated between May 13 - June 21.

Usha International, one of India's household consumer durables brand, has been associated with the JTP since 2006 with the aim of introducing golf to youngsters between the age groups of eight and seventeen years and discovering and nurturing talented juniors.

All participating kids were trained on the different aspects of the game under the guidance of Category-A coaches Vikram Sethi, and

Participants are segregated by their level of ability - Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced. A daily session of two hours covers different aspects of the game - Long Drive, Putting, Chipping, Bunker and Pitching, as well as the basic rules and etiquette of the game.

Each camp concludes with a prize distribution ceremony where participants are awarded according to age and ability across all disciplines.

