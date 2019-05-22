Sudirman Cup: China overwhelms India 5-0

Host swept 5-0 for its second straight victory, making it to the last eight in the Cup 2019 as group 1D leader, here on Wednesday.

Among the five matches, only the men's doubles was stretched to three full games. On Sunday, had won its opener against 5-0.

China's victory over also ensured Malaysia's advance as runner-up after it beat 3-2 on Tuesday, reports

The opening mixed doubles became a lop-sided match as No. 2 Chinese pair and breezed through 23rd-ranked Pranaav and Reddy N. Sikki 21-5, 21-11 in 28 minutes.

However, the following men's singles was rather a tough battle for Chen Long, Rio Olympic champion, who lagged behind all the way until 16-15. The world's No. 5 Chinese managed a hard-fought win over the 15th-ranked 21-17, 22-20 in 71 minutes, the longest of all five matches.

"He is a tough opponent and I didn't get into the match quick enough," Chen said, adding he was still suffering to his right hand.

sealed the victory in the men's doubles when Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong rallied from one game down to beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 18-21, 21-15, 21-17 in 62 minutes.

"When the match started, we felt a bit nervous and were shocked by their aggressive play. We played in a rather conservative manner," Han said. "But after we lost the first game, we made the adjustment to the best."

Later China took the women's singles as third-ranked Chen Yufei, winner of 2019, scored a straight-game win over 9th ranked 21-12, 21-15 in 34 minutes. The women's doubles also became an easy task when champions and world No. 3 Chen Qingchen and defeated Ashwini Ponnapp and Reddy N. Sikki 21-12, 21-15.

The quarterfinal fixtures will be decided with a draw after all group matches to be completed on Wednesday.

