33rd Usha JTP from May 13 at Delhi Golf Club

The yearly edition of the Junior Training Programme (JTP) will begin from May 13 at the (DGC), it was announced on Wednesday.

The 33rd edition is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 13, May 23, June 2, and June 12 and entry forms will be available at the Open to both members' as well as non-members' children, this initiative witnesses a full house.

Each camp will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony where participants will be felicitated according to their age, ability and performance. Over the years, the programme has earned a reputation of being the training ground of world class professional golfers including the likes of Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, and Gauri Monga, who are past participants of

Two hundred children will be trained by well known Category-A coaches including Ajay Gupta, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi, and

--IANS

kk/bg

