35 trucks return after ban on cross-LoC trade

Authorities on Friday disallowed 35 trucks carrying goods to cross over to Pakistan-administered part of following India's decision to suspend the cross-LoC trade trade.

Trade and travel facilitation authorities at the Chakan Da Bagh in district did not permit the trucks to cross over to Rawalakote in

"The trucks were not allowed to cross the LoC and the concerned traders were told to take back their goods," an said at Chakan Da Bagh.

Those engaged in the trade said trucks carrying goods booked by them in Pakistan-controlled have also not been allowed to come over on Friday.

In its order, the union said on Thursday that the trade had been suspended following reports that the route was being used to send weapons, hawala money and narcotics into

The order said the trade would remain suspended till a stricter regulatory mechanism was put in place.

The Line of Control (LoC) divides between and

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)