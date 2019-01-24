Pak Army lobs mortars at forward posts in Rajouri

The Thursday targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in and Kashmir's district with mortars and small arms, said.

The is effectively retaliating.

" initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms fire and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector since 0915 hours", the Defence PRO said.

The also targeted forward posts in Mendhar sector of district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officials said the Pakistan Army is continuously firing 120 mm and 81 mm mortars when last reports came in.

The shelling and firing has triggered panic among border dwellers.

Lt Gen Ranbir had saidon Thursday last that a befitting reply will be given to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)