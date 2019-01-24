Pak Army lobs mortars at forward posts in Rajouri

-
The Pakistan Army Thursday targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district with mortars and small arms, official said.
The Indian Army is effectively retaliating.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms fire and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector since 0915 hours", the Defence PRO said.
The Pakistan Army also targeted forward posts in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Wednesday night, officials said.
Officials said the Pakistan Army is continuously firing 120 mm and 81 mm mortars when last reports came in.
The shelling and firing has triggered panic among border dwellers.
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir had saidon Thursday last that a befitting reply will be given to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.
