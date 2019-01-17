JUST IN
4 dead in UP road mishap

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Four persons were killed and four others injured after a truck collided with two other vehicles due to fog in Uttar Pradesh's Shajahanpur district early on Thursday, police said.

There was a head-on collision between a truck and another vehicle as they were crossing a bridge. The deceased included Santosh, Hari Om and Gaurav. A bike borne youth, identified as Jaiveer was also killed after the truck hit him.

