4 dead in UP road mishap

Four persons were killed and four others injured after a truck collided with two other vehicles due to fog in Uttar Pradesh's district early on Thursday, police said.

There was a head-on collision between a truck and another vehicle as they were crossing a bridge. The deceased included Santosh, and Gaurav. A bike borne youth, identified as Jaiveer was also killed after the truck hit him.

--IANS

md/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)