New IS module: NIA raids 7 places in Punjab, UP

The on Thursday raided seven places in and in connection with its ongoing probe into a new Islamic State (IS)-inspired module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, officials said.

The teams launched simultaneous searches at seven locations, including Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, and and Punjab's Ludhiana, early in the day, a senior told IANS.

The fresh searches came five days after counter-terror probe agency arrested a suspect from for being affiliated with the global terror outfit.

officials also rounded up 50-year-old Mohammad Habib, a resident of Kaloli village in district. The general store owner has spent over 25 years in and can be brought to NIA office in for questioning, according to an NIA source.

The raids that were still underway, kicked off after the NIA got leads from those arrested during their interrogation. The agency is looking into the role of a foreign mastermind behind the new module.

The action comes in the wake of a case it registered on December 20 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On January 11, it had arrested a suspect named from district. Earlier on January 4, Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, was arrested from

The initial arrests though had come late last year on December 26, when 10 members, including mastermind Mufti of the new IS module, were arrested from and after carrying out searches at 17 places.

The arrested men were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in and the National Capital Region.

The NIA also seized 25 kg of explosive material, including potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, triggering switch, for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knife, sword, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.

The agency had also seized a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phones, SIM cards, several laptops and various electronic gadgets, besides 150 rounds of ammunition .

The NIA had ever since been carrying out follow-up searches in to identify more suspects of the new IS module.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)