4 Haqqani militants killed in Afghan airstrike

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan releases Haqqani network chief's brother, 8 others: Report
Pakistan a democracy in name not in reality: Husain Haqqani
Airstrike kills 10 civilians in eastern Afghanistan
Afghan man extradited to US on charges of narco-terrorism aimed to benefit Taliban, Haqqani network
Jailed Haqqani Network leader in Taliban team of peace negotiators
-
At least four Haqqani militants were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktia province on Friday, officials said.
"Based on a confirmed tip-off, the airstrike was launched on outskirts of provincial capital Gardez on Friday morning. The sortie killed four militants of Haqqani terrorist group," according to a statement issued by the provincial government.
Security forces and civilians did'nt suffer any damage in the strike which was launched by the NATO-led coalition forces in coordination with Afghan security forces, the statement was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
A number of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the raid.
Haqqani network, a Taliban-linked militant group, mostly operates in eastern provinces and capital Kabul and has been responsible for high-profile attacks on security forces.
The network, which was named as a terrorist group by the US in 2012, was yet to comment on the incident.
The Afghan security forces, backed by the NATO-led coalition troops, have increased ground and air offensives against militants within the past a few months as the fighting season is drawing near in the country.
Earlier in the day, the Taliban militant group announced the launch of a yearly rebel offensive against Afghan and coalition forces codenamed al-Fath.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU