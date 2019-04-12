Three civilians injured in Pakistani shelling

-
Three civilians were injured on Friday in Pakistani shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Police said two girls, Shabina and Tasveer, and a youth identified as Muhammad Isaq were injured in the shelling in Chaprian village of Sawjian sector.
The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital, police said.
Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the LoC on Friday in Poonch district, the Defence Ministry said.
"At about 8.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling using mortars and firing small arms along the LoC in Sawjian sector," Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.
The Indian Army retaliated "befittingly", he added.
