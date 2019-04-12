Three civilians injured in Pakistani shelling

Three civilians were injured on Friday in Pakistani shelling on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police said two girls, Shabina and Tasveer, and a youth identified as were injured in the shelling in Chaprian village of Sawjian sector.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the LoC on Friday in district, the said.

"At about 8.30 a.m., initiated unprovoked shelling using mortars and firing small arms along the LoC in Sawjian sector," Ministry said.

The retaliated "befittingly", he added.

