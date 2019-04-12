JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Will jail mining mafias, chit fund crooks: Amit Shah

Business Standard

Three civilians injured in Pakistani shelling

IANS  |  Jammu 

Three civilians were injured on Friday in Pakistani shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police said two girls, Shabina and Tasveer, and a youth identified as Muhammad Isaq were injured in the shelling in Chaprian village of Sawjian sector.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the LoC on Friday in Poonch district, the Defence Ministry said.

"At about 8.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling using mortars and firing small arms along the LoC in Sawjian sector," Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army retaliated "befittingly", he added.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU