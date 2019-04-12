7 in 10 Indians at data breach risk through old device

Seven out of every 10 individuals in are vulnerable to and risks while disposing their old storage devices, according to a new report.

The residual data can easily fall into wrong hands, and can lead to identity thefts, financial frauds, personal threats and user issues, warned the report by Gurugram-headquartered data care expert Stellar Information Technology Pvt Ltd.

Businesses can be vulnerable to data theft and misuse of business-critical information like financial reports, trade agreements, intellectual property, and trade secrets to name a few, said the "Stellar Second-Hand Electronic Device" study.

"This lack of awareness among customers at large can lead to an alarming rise in acts of cybercrime. It also underlines the acute importance of adoption of data sanitisation procedures by individuals and organisations as a safeguard at time of disposal of old IT assets," Manoj Dhingra, Co-founder and Director, Domestic Business, Stellar, said in a statement.

The study analysed over 300 used devices comprising hard drives, memory cards and at in the country.

The devices analysed in the study were procured from individuals, and resellers across multiple locations.

The analysis revealed that 71 per cent of these devices contained personal data, personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive business information.

The study highlights the importance of using secure data wiping methods at the time of selling old

