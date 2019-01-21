4 held for stealing donation boxes from Delhi temples

The Police has arrested four criminals who would steal donation boxes of temples and commit thefts to buy drugs, an said on Saturday.

"Mohd Firoj, 35, Mohd Ramjani, 22, Mohd Shamin, 22, and Mohd Sikander, 23, are the residents of Moti Nagar in west They were nabbed on Saturday night from Shadipur Depot," of Police (ACP) said.

"During interrogation, Firoj disclosed that he ran his own gang by the name of 'Rocky Gang' with the help of Ramjani, Shamin and Sikander. They all are drug addicts and to meet there expenses, they used to commit burglary in houses and temples located in west and central Delhi," the ACP said.

According to the officer, they were involved in over 20 cases of burglary.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)