4 injured as high-tension wire snaps during flag hoisting in UP

Four persons were injured in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's district during a hoisting ceremony on Saturday as a high tension wire going over the building snapped and fell on them, police said.

The incident took place when the children and the staff of Mata Sanjafi Devi school in Kahinaur village had gathered for the celebrations.

The incident triggered panic and the injured -- principal Vidyadhar, students Sawant, and -- were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

They are out of danger and have sustained burn injuries, a said.

